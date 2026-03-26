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ISDM: A Decade of Transforming Development Management in India

The Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a gathering in New Delhi. Established in 2016, ISDM has been pivotal in advancing Development Management in India, nurturing leaders in the social sector. The event unveiled ISDM's new brand identity, marking its evolution and future ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:29 IST
ISDM: A Decade of Transforming Development Management in India
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event held in New Delhi, the Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) marked ten years of significant contributions to the field of Development Management. Leaders from philanthropy, academia, and the broader development ecosystem gathered to celebrate ISDM's journey and unveil a new brand identity, signaling its transition into a national player.

Founded in 2016, ISDM was established to address the systemic challenges confronting social purpose organizations in India. The institution has played a critical role in developing a management discipline tailored to the social sector's unique needs, focusing on strengthening organizational leadership and capacity.

ISDM's decade-long journey was highlighted through reflections from key stakeholders and the premiere of a film capturing the organization's evolution. Looking ahead, ISDM aims to deepen its influence by enhancing leadership development and advancing the field of Development Management across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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