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VHP Calls for Clear Definitions and Policy Changes to Address Demographic Imbalance and Educational Equity

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has urged for a clear definition of constitutional provisions regarding minority institutions, raised concerns about demographic imbalances in India, and suggested the establishment of a separate pilgrimage tourism department. These issues were presented to Members of Parliament during a recent outreach initiative by the VHP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:13 IST
VHP Calls for Clear Definitions and Policy Changes to Address Demographic Imbalance and Educational Equity
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The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) recently demanded clarity in the constitutional definition of minority educational institution provisions. The organization highlighted concerns over the current implementation, where many schools classified as minority institutions have a majority of Hindu students, which they argue diverges from the original intent of fostering minority community education.

VHP Secretary General Bajrang Lal Bagra also emphasized the need for a national population management policy to address India's demographic imbalance. Citing the declining Hindu population proportion since 1951 and the rise of other communities due to higher birth rates and illegal immigration, the VHP urged for a policy accommodating communal balance.

Additionally, the VHP proposed creating a dedicated department for pilgrimage tourism, stressing that enhanced infrastructure at pilgrimage sites can boost visitor numbers and economic benefits. This holistic approach aims to promote uniformity and equity across Indian communities and sectors.

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