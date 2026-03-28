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DMK Sets Stage for Electoral Showdown: Candidates Announced for Assembly Polls

The DMK announced its candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, including Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy Udhayanidhi, setting the stage for a direct contest with rival AIADMK. With 164 candidates and strategic seat arrangements, the polls highlight intense political maneuvers and alliances in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:13 IST
DMK Sets Stage for Electoral Showdown: Candidates Announced for Assembly Polls
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The ruling DMK unveiled its candidates for 164 constituencies in the upcoming April 23 Assembly elections, retaining Chief Minister M K Stalin and his deputy, Udhayanidhi. The announcement sets up direct contests with rival AIADMK in numerous constituencies.

DMK, after completing its seat-sharing talks with allies including Congress and the Left, has readied itself to contest in 175 constituencies under the Rising Sun symbol. The party aims to solidify its hold against the opposition NDA bloc led by AIADMK.

Despite accusations from AIADMK's K Palaniswami about delays, Stalin has emphasized that patient discussions have ensured unity among allies. The strategic nominations, which include doctors, engineers, and 18 women, illustrate DMK's readiness to retain governance with a strengthened presence in regions like Coimbatore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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