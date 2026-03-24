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Venster School of Excellence Hosts Conclave to Bridge Academia and Industry

Venster School of Excellence recently organized the Faculty Skills Enrichment Conclave in Coimbatore, bringing together educators and industry experts to discuss aligning academic training with industry needs. The focus on technology and soft skills development aims to prepare students for evolving job markets, emphasizing practical learning and industry collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:16 IST
Venster School of Excellence Hosts Conclave to Bridge Academia and Industry
  • Country:
  • India

Venster School of Excellence, a leading educational institution, recently hosted the Faculty Skills Enrichment Conclave in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, bringing together academic and industry leaders to address the critical need for job market alignment.

The event underscored the importance of integrating technology and soft skills into educational curricula to produce future-ready graduates. Industry experts highlighted the growing demand for data analytics and business intelligence skills, while educators were encouraged to adapt teaching methods to meet these evolving requirements.

The conclave emphasized hands-on learning through live projects, internships, and industry collaboration, reinforcing the institution's commitment to producing proficient, employable graduates. Venster School continues to play a pivotal role in skill development, preparing students for successful careers in a technology-driven world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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