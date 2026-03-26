Delhi Schools Crack Down on Video Creations

In an effort to uphold academic integrity and maintain discipline, the Delhi government has instructed schools to ban the creation of reels and short videos during school hours.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, this directive comes as a response to incidents where such activities have disrupted classes and distracted students. The circular unequivocally states that the generation of non-academic content on school grounds is not allowed.

However, the creation of educational or culturally relevant content, if previously approved and supervised by teachers, is still permissible. This move emphasizes the importance of education over entertainment in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)