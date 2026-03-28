Global Education Crisis Deepens: 273 Million Children Out of School, UNESCO Warns

The number of children and young people out of school worldwide has risen for the seventh consecutive year, reaching a staggering 273 million, according to UNESCO’s 2026 Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report—a warning that global education progress is stalling amid crises, population growth, and funding pressures.

The report reveals that one in six school-age children globally is excluded from education, while only two-thirds of students complete secondary school, underscoring widening gaps in access and completion.

A Reversal of Progress

After decades of steady gains, global education progress has slowed significantly since 2015, with the most severe setbacks seen in:

Sub-Saharan Africa , driven largely by rapid population growth

Conflict-affected regions, where school closures and instability disrupt learning

More than one in six children now lives in conflict zones, adding millions to the global out-of-school population.

The situation is particularly acute in the Middle East, where ongoing tensions have forced widespread school closures.

Long-Term Gains at Risk

Despite the alarming trend, the report highlights major progress achieved since 2000:

Global school enrolment increased by 30% , adding 327 million students

Pre-primary enrolment rose by 45% , while post-secondary expanded by 161%

Equivalent to 25 additional children entering school every minute

Completion rates have also improved:

Primary: 77% → 88%

Lower secondary: 60% → 78%

Upper secondary: 37% → 61%

However, at current rates, universal upper secondary completion may not be achieved until 2105, highlighting the scale of the challenge.

Uneven Progress Across Countries

The report emphasizes that progress is highly uneven:

Countries like Madagascar, Togo, Morocco, Viet Nam, Georgia, and Türkiye have dramatically reduced out-of-school rates

Côte d’Ivoire has halved exclusion across all age groups

At the same time, global averages mask deep regional and national disparities.

Gender Gaps Narrowing—but Inequality Persists

Encouragingly, gender gaps in primary and secondary education have largely closed globally, with some countries like Nepal seeing girls surpass boys in enrolment.

However, inequalities persist in:

Access to quality education

Completion rates

Opportunities for marginalized groups

Funding Pressures Threaten Progress

A major concern highlighted in the report is shrinking education budgets, particularly as:

Donor funding declines

Programmes like school meals and grants face sustainability risks

While 76% of countries have policies to redistribute resources toward disadvantaged schools, only 8% are using these mechanisms effectively, limiting their impact.

Hidden Costs Still Keep Children Out of School

Even where education is free, families face barriers such as:

Transportation costs

School meals

After-school care

These hidden costs continue to drive dropout rates, especially among low-income households.

No Single Solution: Multi-Sector Approach Needed

The report stresses that no single policy can solve the education crisis, calling for integrated approaches that address broader socioeconomic factors.

Examples of effective interventions include:

Making education compulsory , not just free

Enforcing child labour laws

Expanding electrification , linked to longer schooling

Scaling school feeding programmes

Providing cash transfers tied to school attendance (boosting enrolment by 36%)

Inclusion Gains Momentum

There is growing global commitment to inclusive education:

Countries with inclusive education laws increased from 1% to 24% since 2000

Policies supporting children with disabilities rose from 17% to 29%

However, implementation gaps remain significant.

A Critical Moment for Global Education

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany acknowledged both the crisis and the opportunity:

“Despite setbacks, progress is possible when policies are adapted to local realities and sustained through strong partnerships.”

The report calls for:

Context-specific national strategies

Stronger financing commitments

Greater coordination between governments, donors, and communities

The Bottom Line

The 2026 GEM Report delivers a stark message:

👉 Global education is at a tipping point.

Progress is slowing

Inequalities are widening

Millions of children risk being left behind

Yet with targeted policies, sustained investment, and global cooperation, the trajectory can still be reversed.

As UNESCO looks toward shaping the post-2030 education agenda, the urgency is clear:👉 Education must remain a global priority—or the costs will be felt for generations.