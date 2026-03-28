Poisoned Tiger Sparks Outcry in Madhya Pradesh
A radio-collared tiger from Madhya Pradesh was found poisoned and buried, leading to the arrest of five individuals. The incident, highlighting alleged administrative negligence, raises concerns about wildlife protection and illegal activities in the area, as reported by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey and local authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A radio-collared tiger in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly poisoned, resulting in the arrest of five individuals, police reported.
The tiger, originating from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in 2004, was found buried in West Chhindwara, and officials revealed the suspects poisoned the animal following cattle losses.
Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey criticized forest department negligence, citing inaction despite no movement in the tiger's radio-collar since March 3, calling for an investigation into the mishap, amid concerns of administrative failure and illegal opium cultivation in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Madhya Pradesh
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- poaching
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