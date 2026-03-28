Left Menu

Poisoned Tiger Sparks Outcry in Madhya Pradesh

A radio-collared tiger from Madhya Pradesh was found poisoned and buried, leading to the arrest of five individuals. The incident, highlighting alleged administrative negligence, raises concerns about wildlife protection and illegal activities in the area, as reported by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey and local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:19 IST
Poisoned Tiger Sparks Outcry in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A radio-collared tiger in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly poisoned, resulting in the arrest of five individuals, police reported.

The tiger, originating from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in 2004, was found buried in West Chhindwara, and officials revealed the suspects poisoned the animal following cattle losses.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey criticized forest department negligence, citing inaction despite no movement in the tiger's radio-collar since March 3, calling for an investigation into the mishap, amid concerns of administrative failure and illegal opium cultivation in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Uncertainties: India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

Navigating Uncertainties: India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
Maharashtra's Move to Speed Up Highway Land Compensation

Maharashtra's Move to Speed Up Highway Land Compensation

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Launches Annual Job Fair to Connect Youth with Opportunities

Arunachal Pradesh Launches Annual Job Fair to Connect Youth with Opportuniti...

 India
4
Biogas Brilliance: Gujarat Campus Feeds Hundreds with Eco-Friendly Fuel

Biogas Brilliance: Gujarat Campus Feeds Hundreds with Eco-Friendly Fuel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026