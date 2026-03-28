Amaravati: The Journey Towards Becoming Andhra Pradesh's Capital

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution seeking central government recognition of Amaravati as the official capital of the state.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged amending Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act to incorporate Amaravati as the capital, reflecting ongoing efforts to secure its legal status.

The move follows prior political turmoil under the YSRCP government, which delayed projects in Amaravati. Despite earlier setbacks, Naidu underscores continued development plans, assuring completion by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)