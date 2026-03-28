Jammu and Kashmir's Shrinking School Enrollments
Jammu and Kashmir face school enrollment challenges, with 3,192 schools reporting under 10 or zero students since 2022. The government has closed or merged over 1,700 schools due to this issue. Financially, Rs 13,816 crore was spent on salaries, highlighting the extensive costs despite low enrollment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir government's latest report reveals a concerning trend in school enrollments across the Union territory.
According to the education minister, over 3,000 schools have reported fewer than ten students since 2022, prompting the closure or merger of many institutions.
Despite these measures, the region has incurred significant costs, spending over Rs 13,816 crore on educators' salaries, demonstrating the pressing need for strategies to boost enrollment and optimize resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)