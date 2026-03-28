Jammu and Kashmir's Shrinking School Enrollments

The Jammu and Kashmir government's latest report reveals a concerning trend in school enrollments across the Union territory.

According to the education minister, over 3,000 schools have reported fewer than ten students since 2022, prompting the closure or merger of many institutions.

Despite these measures, the region has incurred significant costs, spending over Rs 13,816 crore on educators' salaries, demonstrating the pressing need for strategies to boost enrollment and optimize resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)