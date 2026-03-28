Panchayat Election Delays and School Closures Stir Controversy in Uttar Pradesh

Pallavi Patel, a senior Apna Dal leader and Samajwadi Party MLA, claimed at a Bareilly party event that Uttar Pradesh's panchayat elections are intentionally stalled due to impending assembly elections. She argues this delay disturbs democratic norms.

Patel highlighted concerns over proposed closures of 27,000 government schools, revealing potential educational disruptions for impoverished and marginalized communities. The current political environment, according to Patel, exacerbates these issues, making institutional coordination ineffective.

Addressing broader socioeconomic disparities, Patel emphasized the need for a swift and comprehensive caste census. She criticized the failure to fully implement the 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes, alongside an uneven distribution of resources and opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)