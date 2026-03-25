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Himachal Pradesh's Industrial Boom and Educational Initiatives

Himachal Pradesh has established 2,411 new industrial units in three years, boosting the state's investment climate. Concurrently, the government is advancing educational infrastructure, with Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools set to open. A record-breaking MSME Fest also fostered substantial business investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:08 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Industrial Boom and Educational Initiatives
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A significant industrial expansion has occurred in Himachal Pradesh, with 2,411 new units established over the past three years, according to Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan. Despite the closure of 88 units, the government remains committed to enhancing the investment climate and maximizing industrial growth.

Under the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises framework, the state secured Rs 105 crore, earmarking Rs 5 crore for exposure visits. An MSME Fest in Shimla made headlines with a Guinness record for exhibiting 2,500 handmade shawls and facilitated MoUs worth Rs 10,000 crore, with Rs 2,500 crore proposals gaining Single Window Clearance.

Educational initiatives parallel this growth, as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools across Himachal Pradesh. While addressing questions from Congress MLA Anuradha Rana, he emphasized the continued functioning of Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas, alongside new educational projects poised to benefit Lahaul-Spiti district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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