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India's Educational Turning Point: Staying Home vs. Studying Abroad

The decline in Indian students pursuing higher overseas education raises questions on the readiness of India's education system. Sushma Bharath, an education strategist, highlights factors influencing this trend. Bharath calls for improving local educational institutions and a shift from a service-led economy to entrepreneurship-focused education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:35 IST
India's Educational Turning Point: Staying Home vs. Studying Abroad
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A significant drop in the number of Indian students pursuing higher education abroad is prompting a vital discussion on the preparedness of India's education system. Sushma Bharath, a prominent education strategist, points out that the decline from 908,000 in 2023 to 626,000 in 2025 is not just due to visa restrictions and global uncertainties, but also reflects deeper systemic issues.

Bharath highlights the increasing influence of AI and changing parental priorities toward financial stability impacting education decisions. The rise of local liberal arts institutions and the entry of foreign universities into India, she notes, will intensify competition and necessitate enhancement in educational practices.

She stresses the need for a paradigm shift from traditional employment seeking to entrepreneurship within India's education system, linking this with the burgeoning startup culture. Bharath urges collective efforts from universities and stakeholders to create significant educational value and align with evolving job markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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