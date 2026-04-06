Karnataka Protests Over Language Policy Shift in Education

In Bengaluru, a pro-Kannada organization staged a protest at Freedom Park against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The group criticized a letter from Lok Bhavan that called for a reconsideration of replacing the marks system with a grading system for the third language in the SSLC examinations.

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President, T A Narayana Gowda, accused the governor of acting as an 'agent of Hindi imperialists' and demanded his recall. He emphasized the importance of protecting Karnataka's linguistic culture and accused the government of failing Kannadiga students.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that the new grading system would begin this academic year, a move opposed by Lok Bhavan. The letter recommended a comprehensive review, highlighting the need to balance educational objectives with local linguistic interests.