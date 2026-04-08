India's Rising Role: Diplomacy and Domestic Strategy
Kalpana Inamdar praised India's proactive measures in managing economic challenges, highlighting its diplomatic efforts, especially in the Middle East. She commended the government for balancing domestic economic stability with global engagement. Inamdar outlined suggestions for enhancing India's proactive role, emphasizing policy coordination and support for citizens amid global pressures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In New Delhi, Kalpana Inamdar, Working President of Lokandolan Nyas, highlighted India's ascent in global affairs during a press conference at the Press Club.
Praising the government's economic management, she specifically pointed to policies controlling inflation and fuel costs as integral to maintaining domestic stability while enhancing international relations.
Inamdar emphasized India's diplomatic prowess in managing Middle Eastern tensions and proposed strategies to bolster India's global influence, showcasing the government's balanced, people-focused approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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