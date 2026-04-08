India's Rising Role: Diplomacy and Domestic Strategy

In New Delhi, Kalpana Inamdar, Working President of Lokandolan Nyas, highlighted India's ascent in global affairs during a press conference at the Press Club.

Praising the government's economic management, she specifically pointed to policies controlling inflation and fuel costs as integral to maintaining domestic stability while enhancing international relations.

Inamdar emphasized India's diplomatic prowess in managing Middle Eastern tensions and proposed strategies to bolster India's global influence, showcasing the government's balanced, people-focused approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)