Crime Surge in Nanded Sparks Urgent Calls for Action
A recent spate of crimes in Nanded, Maharashtra, including five murders in three days, has raised concerns about illegal arms and extortion. Shiv Sena's Hemant Patil advocates for a police commissionerate, highlighting the migration of criminals across state borders and the harassment of students and businessmen.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena legislator Hemant Patil has voiced alarm over a recent spike in crime within Nanded, Maharashtra, where five murders were reported in just three days.
Patil pointed to illegal firearms and rampant extortion, suggesting that thousands of illegal pistols could be uncovered with a thorough search of the area.
The MLA implored political leaders to refrain from harboring criminals and advocates for the establishment of a police commissionerate to curb the crime situation and improve safety for residents and students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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