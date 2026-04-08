Left Menu

Crime Surge in Nanded Sparks Urgent Calls for Action

A recent spate of crimes in Nanded, Maharashtra, including five murders in three days, has raised concerns about illegal arms and extortion. Shiv Sena's Hemant Patil advocates for a police commissionerate, highlighting the migration of criminals across state borders and the harassment of students and businessmen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:01 IST
Crime Surge in Nanded Sparks Urgent Calls for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena legislator Hemant Patil has voiced alarm over a recent spike in crime within Nanded, Maharashtra, where five murders were reported in just three days.

Patil pointed to illegal firearms and rampant extortion, suggesting that thousands of illegal pistols could be uncovered with a thorough search of the area.

The MLA implored political leaders to refrain from harboring criminals and advocates for the establishment of a police commissionerate to curb the crime situation and improve safety for residents and students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Politics Heats Up Over Baramati Bypoll

Maharashtra Politics Heats Up Over Baramati Bypoll

 India
2
Cabinet approves Rs 41,534 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers for Kharif 2026 season: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Cabinet approves Rs 41,534 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers for Kharif 2026...

 Global
3
Capital's Streets to Glow Brighter with Smart Streetlights Rollout

Capital's Streets to Glow Brighter with Smart Streetlights Rollout

 India
4
RBI Maintains Repo Rate: A Strategic Balancing Act Amid Global Uncertainties

RBI Maintains Repo Rate: A Strategic Balancing Act Amid Global Uncertainties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026