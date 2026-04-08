Crime Surge in Nanded Sparks Urgent Calls for Action

Shiv Sena legislator Hemant Patil has voiced alarm over a recent spike in crime within Nanded, Maharashtra, where five murders were reported in just three days.

Patil pointed to illegal firearms and rampant extortion, suggesting that thousands of illegal pistols could be uncovered with a thorough search of the area.

The MLA implored political leaders to refrain from harboring criminals and advocates for the establishment of a police commissionerate to curb the crime situation and improve safety for residents and students.

(With inputs from agencies.)