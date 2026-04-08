Election Observer Removed After Failing Basic Constituency Test
Anurag Yadav, the general observer for Cooch Behar Dakshin, was dismissed by the Election Commission for failing to recall basic polling details. His inability to state the number of polling stations during a briefing led to his removal. Elections in the area are scheduled for April 23.
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The Election Commission has removed Anurag Yadav, the general observer for Cooch Behar Dakshin, due to his inadequate knowledge of the constituency's polling stations. This decision came after a briefing where Yadav was unable to provide the number of polling stations, a critical piece of information for his role.
During the briefing session, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar inquired about specific details regarding the polling stations in Cooch Behar Dakshin. Yadav's hesitance and eventual delayed response—stating the figure of 125 polling stations—prompted dissatisfaction from the Commission.
Emphasizing the necessity for observers to be well-versed with their constituencies, the Commission acted swiftly by ordering Yadav's removal. Such competence is deemed essential for the efficient management of elections. The constituency is set to participate in the West Bengal elections on April 23, with vote counting to occur on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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