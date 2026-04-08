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KREEVA Unveils Major Housing Project in Gurugram

KREEVA, a realty firm under the Kanodia Group, plans to invest about Rs 400 crore in a housing project in Gurugram. The venture, on Southern Peripheral Road, includes 200 units. Additionally, a joint venture with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate will develop another residential project in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:59 IST
KREEVA Unveils Major Housing Project in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

KREEVA, the real estate arm of Kanodia Group, has announced an ambitious housing project in Gurugram, reflecting its strategic expansion in the sector.

The company has entered a joint development agreement with a landowner to build the nearly three-acre residential complex on Southern Peripheral Road, comprising 200 housing units.

This initiative is part of a broader investment strategy, with expenditures expected to range between Rs 350 and 400 crore, underscoring the project's significant scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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