KREEVA Unveils Major Housing Project in Gurugram
KREEVA, a realty firm under the Kanodia Group, plans to invest about Rs 400 crore in a housing project in Gurugram. The venture, on Southern Peripheral Road, includes 200 units. Additionally, a joint venture with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate will develop another residential project in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
KREEVA, the real estate arm of Kanodia Group, has announced an ambitious housing project in Gurugram, reflecting its strategic expansion in the sector.
The company has entered a joint development agreement with a landowner to build the nearly three-acre residential complex on Southern Peripheral Road, comprising 200 housing units.
This initiative is part of a broader investment strategy, with expenditures expected to range between Rs 350 and 400 crore, underscoring the project's significant scale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Real Estate Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainty
Breathing New Life: AI-Powered Air Purifiers Transform Mumbai Real Estate
Real Estate Agent Arrested for Land Grabbing in Palghar
Prestige Estates' Remarkable Sales Growth in Real Estate Market
Billionaire Showdown: Adani Group's Real Estate Acquisition