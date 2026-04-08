KREEVA Unveils Major Housing Project in Gurugram

KREEVA, the real estate arm of Kanodia Group, has announced an ambitious housing project in Gurugram, reflecting its strategic expansion in the sector.

The company has entered a joint development agreement with a landowner to build the nearly three-acre residential complex on Southern Peripheral Road, comprising 200 housing units.

This initiative is part of a broader investment strategy, with expenditures expected to range between Rs 350 and 400 crore, underscoring the project's significant scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)