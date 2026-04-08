A Fragile Peace: U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Brokered by Pakistan

The United States and Iran have reached a tentative two-week ceasefire, with Pakistan playing a crucial role as mediator. The agreement may bring a temporary halt to a conflict that has wreaked havoc across the Middle East, causing thousands of casualties and significant disruptions to global energy supplies.

President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire shortly before a self-imposed deadline, demanding that Iran lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz or face dire consequences. The strait is vital as it handles approximately 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. While oil prices dropped and global markets responded positively, skepticism looms regarding the ceasefire's longevity.

Iranian and U.S. officials are expected to meet in Islamabad to discuss terms further. Meanwhile, celebrations in Iran were met with an undercurrent of doubt. Despite the deal, tensions remain high with Israel, which continues its military activities in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah militia. The ceasefire leaves fundamental issues unresolved, casting uncertainty over the region's future stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)