New Guidelines for Gautam Buddh Nagar Schools: Fee Hikes Capped and Vendor Restrictions

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, private schools are now required to restrain fee hikes to a margin of 7.23% for the 2026-27 academic year. This decision emerged from a District Fee Regulatory Committee review meeting, focusing on preventing coercion on students and parents to buy uniforms and books from select vendors.

Chaired by District Magistrate Medha Roopam, the meeting, held under the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, 2018, also directed schools to prominently use NCERT books. Further, it mandates that uniforms should not be changed within five academic years without prior approval.

The administration has provided a dedicated email for lodging complaints and will impose penalties for guideline violations. These could include fines up to Rs 1 lakh and further consequences like derecognition. Conditions for operating swimming pools and coach assignments based on gender have also been specified, with strict compliance expected from all schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)