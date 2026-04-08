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RSS Files Complaints Against Congress Chief for 'Poisonous Snake' Remark

The RSS has filed complaints against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for comparing the RSS and BJP ideologies to a 'poisonous snake.' The complaints accuse Kharge of derogatory statements that could incite hostility and tension between political groups, potentially disturbing public peace during elections in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:33 IST
RSS Files Complaints Against Congress Chief for 'Poisonous Snake' Remark
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The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has taken legal action against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, filing complaints at two police stations in Assam. The RSS accuses Kharge of comparing its ideology, as well as that of the BJP, to a 'poisonous snake' in remarks made during an election rally.

According to the complaints, Kharge's statements were made at a rally in Nilambazar, within the Karimganj South assembly area, and are seen as intentionally provocative and communally sensitive. The RSS claims such comments could incite hostility and violence, urging authorities to address the situation promptly to maintain public peace.

The complaints allege that Kharge's words violated electoral law under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, by promoting enmity between different political and social groups. Both RSS and BJP have requested legal and electoral bodies to investigate and take necessary action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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