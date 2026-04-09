Escalating Campaign Security Costs: A New Political Reality

Security spending for U.S. political campaigns has experienced a significant increase, quintupling over the last decade due to a hostile political climate. According to a report by the Public Service Alliance, federal political committees allocated more than $40 million to security in the latest campaign cycle, a reflection of escalating threats ranging from doxing to assassination plots.

The report covers various incidents of political violence, including the 2017 shooting at a congressional baseball practice and the 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump. However, it excludes federal government security costs such as heightened Capitol Police and Secret Service protection for candidates and officials. Despite the rising numbers, these expenses still form a small portion of the total campaign spending.

Home security investments have notably increased, with around $1 million spent in the past decade after minimal spending in prior cycles. This change underscores the growing danger to politicians at their residences, with doxing contributing significantly to this threat. The implications are significant, as the financial barrier may deter potential candidates from running for office due to security cost concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)