In a move highlighting escalating maritime tensions, Britain deployed military vessels to avert potential Russian attacks on undersea cables and pipelines. Russian submarines spent over a month in British waters, a presence unveiled by Defence Minister John Healey who suggested the operation aimed to exploit distractions caused by Middle Eastern events.

Alongside Norway, British forces saw off the threat without any reported damage, Healey announced. He stated this public reveal intended to signal to President Putin that Britain's defenses had keenly observed the attempted covert operation.

While Moscow denied involvement in past incidents, Norway and Britain increased patrolling efforts, marking a strategic emphasis on securing critical infrastructure in light of ongoing geopolitical strains following Russia's Ukraine invasion.