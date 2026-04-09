Left Menu

BJP Pledges Cultural Reformation and Enhanced Security in West Bengal

BJP's Nitin Nabin announced plans to rename places in West Bengal that don't align with the state's culture if BJP wins the upcoming elections. Accusing TMC of failing women's security, he claimed BJP would restore opportunities and safety. Elections are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with results on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raiganj | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:48 IST
BJP Pledges Cultural Reformation and Enhanced Security in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin, the BJP national president, has committed to changing place names in West Bengal to better reflect the state's culture if the party is victorious in forming the government. He emphasized the danger posed by Bangladeshi infiltration, asserting it jeopardizes the security of women in the region.

Speaking at an election rally in Uttar Dinajpur District, Nabin claimed that the existing names from Alipurduar to Islampur are incompatible with the cultural ethos of West Bengal. He stated that a BJP-led government would address this issue and foster change in citizens' lives by May 4, aligned with the upcoming assembly election outcomes.

Asserting the election as a pivotal battle, Nabin labeled the current TMC government as oppressive and urged citizens to support BJP for comprehensive state development. He promised enhanced security for women, new job opportunities for youth, and emphasized the need to end the ongoing tyranny reflected in past incidents and demographic challenges.

TRENDING

1
Alleged Gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav Denies Dubai Arrest Rumors

Alleged Gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav Denies Dubai Arrest Rumors

 India
2
Haryana's 'Samadhan Shivirs': A New Dawn for Citizen Grievance Redressal

Haryana's 'Samadhan Shivirs': A New Dawn for Citizen Grievance Redressal

 India
3
India Caps Refinery Margins to Combat Domestic Fuel Losses

India Caps Refinery Margins to Combat Domestic Fuel Losses

 India
4
Modi Promises New Dawn for West Bengal Amid Syndicate Raj Allegations

Modi Promises New Dawn for West Bengal Amid Syndicate Raj Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026