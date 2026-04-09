BJP Pledges Cultural Reformation and Enhanced Security in West Bengal

Nitin Nabin, the BJP national president, has committed to changing place names in West Bengal to better reflect the state's culture if the party is victorious in forming the government. He emphasized the danger posed by Bangladeshi infiltration, asserting it jeopardizes the security of women in the region.

Speaking at an election rally in Uttar Dinajpur District, Nabin claimed that the existing names from Alipurduar to Islampur are incompatible with the cultural ethos of West Bengal. He stated that a BJP-led government would address this issue and foster change in citizens' lives by May 4, aligned with the upcoming assembly election outcomes.

Asserting the election as a pivotal battle, Nabin labeled the current TMC government as oppressive and urged citizens to support BJP for comprehensive state development. He promised enhanced security for women, new job opportunities for youth, and emphasized the need to end the ongoing tyranny reflected in past incidents and demographic challenges.