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England Gears Up for World Cup with Key Warm-Up Matches

England will play against New Zealand and Costa Rica in Tampa and Orlando as part of their final preparations for this summer's World Cup, according to the English FA. These matches are crucial in England's preparation camp in South Florida before heading to their base in Kansas City, Missouri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:15 IST
England Gears Up for World Cup with Key Warm-Up Matches
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England is set to face New Zealand and Costa Rica in their final warm-up matches ahead of this summer's World Cup, the English FA announced on Thursday. The matches will take place in Tampa and Orlando.

New Zealand, participating in their first World Cup since 2010, will challenge England on June 6. Four days later, England will meet Costa Rica, a team that reached the quarter-finals in 2014.

The FA emphasized that these fixtures are a crucial component of England's preparation in South Florida, prior to moving to their base camp in Kansas City, Missouri. England will kick off their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17 in Group L.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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