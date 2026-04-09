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Shipping Crisis: Direct Concessions Aimed at Exporters

The Directorate General of Shipping has instructed port authorities and terminal operators to directly pass on concessions to exporters affected by stranded shipments to West Asia. Revised protocols ensure prompt benefit transfer, eliminate procedural delays, and mandate transparency to safeguard exporter interests during the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:11 IST
Shipping Crisis: Direct Concessions Aimed at Exporters
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The Directorate General of Shipping has mandated immediate concessions from port authorities and terminal operators go to exporters facing shipment delays to West Asia. This decision comes amidst concerns that existing benefits are not being uniformly or promptly passed on.

On March 7, the Shipping, Ports and Waterways Ministry suggested ports consider requests to lower or waive fees, including vessel change charges, amid the West Asia crisis. The Directorate has since insisted terminal operators pass benefits directly to relevant stakeholders, including freight forwarders, to enhance transparency.

To address persistent issues, port authorities must now ensure adherence to these measures, eliminating procedural delays through direct concessions. The creation of a standard operating procedure and the discontinuation of older practices aim to maintain exporter trust and operational consistency during this volatile period.

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