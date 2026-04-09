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AI Frontiers: Transforming Management and Education

Delhi University's Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce hosted an international conference titled 'Frontiers in AI: Shaping the Future of Management', discussing AI's impact on management and education. Key topics included AI's ethical implications and its role in revolutionising customised education systems. Experts highlighted AI's growing relevance across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:05 IST
AI Frontiers: Transforming Management and Education
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Delhi University's Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking international conference focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and its transformative impact on management. Highlighting AI's pervasive influence, the event brought experts together to discuss its future relevance across various sectors.

The conference, titled 'Frontiers in AI: Shaping the Future of Management', featured insights from academics and industry leaders. Alok Pandey from OP Jindal Global University emphasized the importance of ethical literacy as AI blurs the line between real and synthetic, urging students to prioritize learning ethics alongside technical skills.

Another notable point was raised by Kartik Dave from Dr B R Ambedkar University, who proposed using AI to revolutionize educational systems, suggesting customized classes tailored to students' individual needs and interests. The event, organized in collaboration with Delhi University's various faculties, continues to engage audiences with discussions on AI's cross-domain relevance.

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