Tragedy in Tech: NIT Student's Untimely Demise
Priyanshu Sharma, a third-year B Tech student at NIT Kurukshetra, was found dead, suspected to have committed suicide. The police and institute authorities are investigating the circumstances. No suicide note has been recovered yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A third-year student from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, was discovered dead, hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room. Police suspect it was a case of suicide.
Identified as Priyanshu Sharma, the student hailed from Sherpura village in Haryana. Preliminary investigations suggest he called a friend the same evening, but the door was later found locked from inside when the friend attempted to visit.
The authorities are probing the situation for further details, as no suicide note has been found. Priyanshu's body was returned to his family post-autopsy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- NIT
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- Kurukshetra
- Priyanshu Sharma
- Haryana
- investigation
- hostel
- engineering
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