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Diplomacy in Action: Austria Supports Pakistan's Ceasefire Efforts

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker commended Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for facilitating a ceasefire between Iran and the United States, pledging Austria's support for a diplomatic resolution. Stocker emphasized the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and urged the parties to uphold the ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:15 IST
Diplomacy in Action: Austria Supports Pakistan's Ceasefire Efforts
  • Country:
  • Germany

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker has expressed his congratulations to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his role in facilitating a ceasefire between Iran and the United States. Stocker assured Sharif of Austria's unwavering support for advancing diplomatic solutions to the conflict.

In a public statement on the social media platform X, Stocker highlighted the necessity of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law. He urged all involved parties to respect the ceasefire and to halt all military operations immediately.

The Austrian leader's comments come at a pivotal moment, as geopolitical tensions in the region escalate. Stocker's call for peace underscores the international community's desire for stability and diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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