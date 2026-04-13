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Unexpected Tragedy: A Teacher's Passing in Pali

In Rajasthan's Pali, a government school teacher named Mukesh Meena was discovered dead in his rented home. Neighbors noticed a foul smell, leading them to inform the police. Preliminary investigations suggest a heart attack. Meena lived alone, suffering from a heart ailment, with confirmation pending a post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:18 IST
Unexpected Tragedy: A Teacher's Passing in Pali
teacher
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old government school teacher was found dead in his rented residence in Rajasthan's Pali, with police suspecting a heart attack as the cause. The tragic discovery of the victim, identified as Mukesh Meena, occurred after neighbors reported a foul smell to authorities on Sunday evening.

Mukesh Meena, a resident native to Tonk, had been living alone in the rented house for three years while teaching at a government senior secondary Sanskrit school in the village. Police successfully entered the home upon receiving the complaint and discovered Meena's decomposed body lying on his bed.

The preliminary examination indicated that the body was approximately two days old. Family members told the police that Mukesh had long suffered from heart ailments. He is survived by two sons living with their mother in Tonk. An official post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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