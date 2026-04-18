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Tragedy Strikes NIT Kurukshetra: Student Suicides Raise Alarms

A first-year BTech student at NIT Kurukshetra attempted suicide days after another student's death by suicide. The campus has witnessed four such deaths in four months, sparking protests. The institute has taken measures, including vacating hostels, while police investigate the recent incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes NIT Kurukshetra: Student Suicides Raise Alarms
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  • Country:
  • India

A first-year BTech student from the National Institute of Technology in Kurukshetra allegedly attempted suicide, police reported on Saturday. This incident follows closely after another student, Diksha Dubey, died by suicide, intensifying concerns over the campus environment.

The young computer science student attempted to leap from the fifth floor of her hostel but was fortunately restrained by her fellow students. Prior to the attempt, she had shared a troubling message in a WhatsApp group, implying her life's lack of purpose. She has since received counseling from the institute's administration and remains stable under medical care.

The disturbing trend of suicides at the institute has led to a series of protests, prompting significant administrative action, including the replacement of key hostel officials and a mandate for students to vacate hostels. Meanwhile, an investigation into these tragic events continues, with preliminary reports indicating that Dubey had sent and subsequently deleted a message just before her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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