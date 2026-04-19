Karnataka Government Challenges Court Directive on SSLC Exam Valuation
The Karnataka government has contested a High Court directive regarding the SSLC examination's third language paper's valuation, sparked by a ministerial shift from marks to grades. The court's decision followed a students' petition, and the government has filed a review, aiming to maintain students' interests and ensure timely results.
- Country:
- India
In an ongoing legal tussle, the Karnataka government has appealed a High Court decision demanding the valuation of the SSLC exam adhering to existing rules. This move challenges a governmental shift to a grading system for the third language paper, announced earlier this year.
The High Court's directive comes upon a petition filed by students who sat for the SSLC exams in March and April. The court's earlier stance required adherence to rules set before the academic year 2025-26, prompting the state's appeal for reconsideration.
Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa assured students that their results would face minimal delays despite judicial proceedings. The minister emphasized ongoing communication with the Chief Minister to ensure decisions align with the court's requirements while prioritizing student welfare.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- SSLC
- High Court
- valuation
- examination
- grading system
- petition
- students
- Hindi
- ministry
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