Left Menu

Karnataka Government Challenges Court Directive on SSLC Exam Valuation

The Karnataka government has contested a High Court directive regarding the SSLC examination's third language paper's valuation, sparked by a ministerial shift from marks to grades. The court's decision followed a students' petition, and the government has filed a review, aiming to maintain students' interests and ensure timely results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-04-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 08:56 IST
Karnataka Government Challenges Court Directive on SSLC Exam Valuation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ongoing legal tussle, the Karnataka government has appealed a High Court decision demanding the valuation of the SSLC exam adhering to existing rules. This move challenges a governmental shift to a grading system for the third language paper, announced earlier this year.

The High Court's directive comes upon a petition filed by students who sat for the SSLC exams in March and April. The court's earlier stance required adherence to rules set before the academic year 2025-26, prompting the state's appeal for reconsideration.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa assured students that their results would face minimal delays despite judicial proceedings. The minister emphasized ongoing communication with the Chief Minister to ensure decisions align with the court's requirements while prioritizing student welfare.

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Semiconductor Surge: A Blueprint for High-Tech Growth

Delhi's Semiconductor Surge: A Blueprint for High-Tech Growth

 India
2
Gujarat CM Criticizes Congress Over Women’s Reservation Bill Opposition

Gujarat CM Criticizes Congress Over Women’s Reservation Bill Opposition

 India
3
Counterfeit Engine Oil Racket Busted in East Delhi

Counterfeit Engine Oil Racket Busted in East Delhi

 India
4
Opposition Parties' Stance on Women's Reservation Act Draws Criticism

Opposition Parties' Stance on Women's Reservation Act Draws Criticism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026