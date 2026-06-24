New Zealand Honours Top Schools at Education Awards

Teachers, principals and schools from across New Zealand have been recognised at the country's first Education Excellence Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in teaching, leadership and student success. The inaugural New Zealand Education Excellence Awards — Ngā Tohu Kairangi Mātauranga o Aotearoa — were held at Parliament in Wellington, bringing together educators and school communities from around the country.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said the awards were created to acknowledge schools and kura that are delivering strong results and making a meaningful difference in the lives of students. "The Education Excellence Awards are about celebrating teachers, schools and kura that are driving change and achieving results," Stanford said. She highlighted the vital role that quality teaching and effective school leadership play in shaping educational outcomes, describing them as two of the most important influences on student learning.

Focus on achievement, attendance and quality teaching

The national awards programme was launched this year to recognise progress and excellence in four key areas considered essential to student success.

These include student engagement and attendance, raising student achievement, quality teaching and instruction, and educational leadership.

Stanford said improving student achievement remains a central priority, particularly in literacy and numeracy, which provide the foundation for future learning and educational progress.

She also stressed the importance of regular school attendance, noting that students need to be present in class to benefit fully from learning opportunities.

Many of the schools recognised during the awards demonstrated innovative approaches to improving attendance and creating learning environments that encourage students to participate actively in their education.

Award winners offer lessons for the wider education sector

The awards also shone a spotlight on the contribution teachers and school leaders make in building successful learning environments.

According to Stanford, strong leadership helps ensure effective teaching practices are applied consistently throughout a school, while high-quality teaching remains one of the most influential factors in student achievement.

She said the finalists, commendation recipients and winners demonstrated what can be achieved when schools adopt evidence-based teaching methods, maintain high expectations and create supportive environments for learners.

Beyond recognising excellence, Stanford said the awards provide an opportunity for schools across New Zealand to learn from successful approaches being implemented by their peers.

She noted that the professionalism, dedication and leadership displayed by teachers and school leaders are creating lasting benefits for students, families and communities.

Finalists and winners were selected through a comprehensive process that included nominations from students, parents, school staff and community members. Applications were then assessed by panels of education experts to identify schools and educators demonstrating exceptional performance and impact.

The Education Excellence Awards are expected to become an annual platform for recognising innovation, achievement and leadership across New Zealand's education system.