Kharge Blasts Pradhan: NEET Paper Leaks Spark National Outcry

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his remarks on NEET leak protests, alleging the government's failures in handling exam security. He highlights multiple paper leaks and student suicides while urging nationwide protest momentum and Pradhan's resignation. Criticism mounts with strong words from political leaders across the spectrum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 12:33 IST
Kharge Blasts Pradhan: NEET Paper Leaks Spark National Outcry
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the central government of sabotaging the futures of millions by failing to address repeated examination paper leaks.

Kharge alleged the government was responsible for '90 paper leaks' during its tenure and claimed 20 students had died by suicide linked to the NEET leaks. Labeling protestors as 'anti-national', Kharge slammed Pradhan for offensive remarks against students demanding accountability.

As political tensions heighten, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal joined the fray, censuring Pradhan’s statements and questioning the government's integrity amid the re-examination for NEET-UG 2026 across India, overshadowed by ongoing controversies.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026