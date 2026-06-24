Kharge Blasts Pradhan: NEET Paper Leaks Spark National Outcry
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his remarks on NEET leak protests, alleging the government's failures in handling exam security. He highlights multiple paper leaks and student suicides while urging nationwide protest momentum and Pradhan's resignation. Criticism mounts with strong words from political leaders across the spectrum.
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In a scathing attack on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the central government of sabotaging the futures of millions by failing to address repeated examination paper leaks.
Kharge alleged the government was responsible for '90 paper leaks' during its tenure and claimed 20 students had died by suicide linked to the NEET leaks. Labeling protestors as 'anti-national', Kharge slammed Pradhan for offensive remarks against students demanding accountability.
As political tensions heighten, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal joined the fray, censuring Pradhan’s statements and questioning the government's integrity amid the re-examination for NEET-UG 2026 across India, overshadowed by ongoing controversies.