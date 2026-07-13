Yusuf Cassim Presses Unisa on NSFAS Payment Delays

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Yusuf Cassim has formally submitted students' complaints to the management of the University of South Africa (Unisa) after widespread concerns over delayed National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Personal Care Allowance payments and the discontinuation of monthly data allowances.

The complaints, received through the Deputy Minister's Helpdesk, reflect growing frustration among distance-learning students who rely on the monthly allowance and internet access to continue their studies. More than 93,000 Unisa students were affected by delays in the July Personal Care Allowance payments.

During a meeting attended by Cassim, Unisa management, student leaders and NSFAS representatives, it was confirmed that NSFAS transferred the required funds to the university on 2 July 2026. Unisa explained that a system glitch delayed payment processing for some students. According to the university, the technical issue was resolved on 6 July, and the outstanding payments are now being processed.

Cassim said students should not have experienced delays, particularly because the R316 monthly Personal Care Allowance is already limited in value. He noted that the amount is lower than South Africa's Social Relief of Distress Grant and does not adequately reflect the financial demands faced by distance-learning students.

Government seeks improvements to payment process and funding model

The meeting produced several commitments aimed at preventing similar problems in the future. Cassim announced that he will write to NSFAS Administrator Professor Hlengani Mathebula requesting a detailed briefing on the timing of allowance payments to institutions.

He said the recent delays exposed weaknesses in the current payment system, where funds are transferred only after the beginning of each month, leaving universities with little time to process payments before students expect to receive them.

NSFAS also committed to sending its finance team to Unisa to reconcile outstanding payments and resolve other financial issues affecting students. Unisa management agreed to organise a direct engagement between the Deputy Minister and the student body, allowing students to raise their concerns and discuss possible solutions directly with government.

Cassim added that the upcoming annual NSFAS policy review and the planned review of the NSFAS Act provide an opportunity to reconsider several longstanding challenges affecting distance-learning students. These include the exclusion of students registered for fewer than 10 modules from receiving allowances, the adequacy of the Personal Care Allowance, the lack of additional financial support beyond book and personal care allowances, and the broader funding model for distance-learning institutions.

Call for restoration of monthly data allowances

The Deputy Minister also urged the Unisa Council to reconsider its decision to discontinue monthly data allowances, describing affordable internet access as essential for students studying remotely. While welcoming the university's efforts to negotiate discounted data packages with private sector partners, Cassim said students require a sustainable system that guarantees regular monthly connectivity to support their studies. He reaffirmed his commitment to the Deputy Minister's Helpdesk, describing it as an important platform for resolving student concerns quickly and ensuring that institutions respond to legitimate complaints.

Cassim also raised reports received through the Helpdesk alleging that some students had received less than the full R316 Personal Care Allowance. Although Unisa denied the allegations, the university requested that all reported cases be submitted individually so they can be investigated and appropriate responses provided. The Deputy Minister said the government would continue working with universities, NSFAS and student representatives to ensure that financial support systems function effectively and that no student is left behind.