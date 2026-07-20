Youth-Led 'Cockroach' Movement Challenges Indian Government Over Education Scandal

The 'Cockroach' movement, a youth-led protest in India, seeks accountability from the government for education failures, particularly paper leaks affecting millions. Garnering support online and in-person, the movement challenges Prime Minister Modi's administration to address corruption in competitive exams, with activists demanding the education minister's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 07:54 IST
Youth-Led 'Cockroach' Movement Challenges Indian Government Over Education Scandal
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In the bustling capital of New Delhi, hundreds convened as part of the 'Cockroach' movement, a youth-fronted initiative demanding significant accountability in India’s education sector. The protestors aimed their ire at Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amidst allegations of widespread corruption and examination paper leaks affecting millions nationwide.

Leaders of the movement, including hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk, call for transparency and reform, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration. With police presence heavily barricaded at meeting sites, protestors risk detainment as they rally near parliament during the monsoon session's commencement.

Emerging in the wake of leaked medical school test papers, 'Cockroach' has rapidly gained traction across digital platforms, symbolizing growing discontent toward joblessness and educational instability among India's youth. The organization's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, accompanied by a massive online following, spearheads this monumental push for political change.

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