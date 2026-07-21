US Justice Department Probes Harvard Financial Aid Practices

The U.S. Department of Justice has initiated an investigation into Harvard University’s financial aid programs to ascertain whether they exhibit discriminatory practices, particularly against American-citizen students. This forms part of the Trump administration's broader scrutiny of the university’s policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 02:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 02:08 IST
US Justice Department Probes Harvard Financial Aid Practices
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  • United States

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that it is launching a comprehensive investigation to assess the fairness of Harvard University's financial aid programs. The probe will specifically evaluate possible discriminatory practices against American-citizen students.

This investigation marks a continuation of the Trump administration’s ongoing scrutiny of Harvard University’s policies. The focus is on examining aid programs with ties to China and determining any biased exclusions of U.S. students.

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division is spearheading the review, aiming to ensure compliance with federal laws. This development adds to the growing tensions between the administration and leading educational institutions over issues of national interest and fairness.

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