Landmark $1.5 Billion Settlement in AI Copyright Case Marks Milestone

A federal judge approved Anthropic's $1.5 billion settlement over claims it misused authors' books for training its AI chatbot, Claude. The settlement is the largest in U.S. copyright history and involves over 480,000 works. Some authors objected, arguing the deal was insufficient or unfairly structured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 02:17 IST
Landmark $1.5 Billion Settlement in AI Copyright Case Marks Milestone
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In a key development in the ongoing debate over AI and copyright, a federal judge in San Francisco approved a $1.5 billion settlement involving AI company Anthropic. The case, brought by a group of authors, accused the firm of using their books to train its AI chatbot Claude without permission.

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin granted final approval for what is now the largest settlement in U.S. copyright history. The decision follows the retirement of Judge William Alsup, who had originally approved the deal last September. Although Alsup ruled that Anthropic made fair use of the books, he found that they violated the authors' rights by storing pirated copies.

While the settlement was accepted by many, it has sparked objections from some authors who claim it is insufficient or improperly compensates legal representatives. Despite the settlement, separate lawsuits from other authors are still ongoing, keeping the issue in the legal spotlight.

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