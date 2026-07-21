Peace in Progress: Safe Zones Initiative in Southern Lebanon

A new pilot program for creating safe zones in southern Lebanon has been launched, involving cooperation between the Israeli military, U.S. military, and Lebanese armed forces. This initiative, part of a framework agreement, aims for Hezbollah's disarmament, Israeli military withdrawal, and Lebanese troop deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 02:06 IST
Peace in Progress: Safe Zones Initiative in Southern Lebanon
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A groundbreaking pilot program has commenced in southern Lebanon, aiming to establish designated safe zones. This initiative is a collaborative effort involving the Israeli military, U.S. military, and Lebanese armed forces, following a recently signed U.S.-brokered framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

The agreement focuses on the disarmament of Iran-backed Hezbollah, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the deployment of Lebanese troops in these zones. Coordination teams from all three military forces are actively working on implementing this ambitious plan.

The Lebanese army is currently conducting operations in southern villages such as Froun and Srifa and preparing for deployment in Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, closely following the framework stipulations. Citizens have been advised to adhere to military instructions to ensure safety and smooth transition.

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