Markets Dip as Investors Await Earnings, Eye Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's major indexes ended Monday lower amid anticipation of earnings reports from key tech firms and concerns over Middle East tensions. Investors awaited results from giants like Alphabet, Tesla, and Intel. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments in the Middle East affected global energy outlooks, as markets anticipated S&P 500 earnings growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 02:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 02:09 IST
Markets Dip as Investors Await Earnings, Eye Middle East Tensions
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The major Wall Street indexes closed lower on Monday as investors prepared for earnings reports from key technology companies and monitored geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw the smallest decline, cushioned by gains in the chip sector and energy stocks.

Investors are keen on upcoming second-quarter results from major players like Alphabet, Tesla, and Intel. Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel, noted the anticipation around earnings reports, especially in sectors like technology and energy.

Geopolitical developments also influenced markets, as Yemen's Houthis imposed a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, affecting energy supplies. Market strategist Joe Quinlan highlighted investor hopes for reduced tension in the Middle East to stabilize oil prices. The Dow fell 0.59%, the S&P 500 dipped by 0.19%, and the Nasdaq slipped by 0.05%.

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