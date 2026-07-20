Indian Students Flock to Europe as U.S. Dream Fades

Shrinikheathan, a young engineering graduate from Chennai, is opting for a master's degree in Germany over the traditional U.S. choice. This shift reflects a growing trend among Indian students favoring European universities, influenced by economic factors and policy changes that make Europe a more attractive study destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 08:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 08:07 IST
Indian Students Flock to Europe as U.S. Dream Fades
  • Country:
  • Germany

Breaking away from family tradition, Shrinikheathan, a 22-year-old engineering graduate from Chennai, has chosen Germany over the United States for his master's degree. Influenced by affordable education and strong industry links, his decision is emblematic of a broader shift among Indian students towards European universities.

Experts note that the India-EU trade deal and tougher U.S. visa rules are driving this change, positioning Europe as a new hub for Indian talent. European tuition fees, often much lower than those in the U.S., and a hospitality for skilled workers and students make it an appealing option.

Despite challenges like language barriers and job competition, the appeal of Europe continues to grow, reflected by increasing enrollments from India. As the EU loosens mobility norms, Indian students find expanded opportunities in Europe’s varied educational landscape.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
2
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
3
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom
4
Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026