Indian Students Flock to Europe as U.S. Dream Fades

Breaking away from family tradition, Shrinikheathan, a 22-year-old engineering graduate from Chennai, has chosen Germany over the United States for his master's degree. Influenced by affordable education and strong industry links, his decision is emblematic of a broader shift among Indian students towards European universities.

Experts note that the India-EU trade deal and tougher U.S. visa rules are driving this change, positioning Europe as a new hub for Indian talent. European tuition fees, often much lower than those in the U.S., and a hospitality for skilled workers and students make it an appealing option.

Despite challenges like language barriers and job competition, the appeal of Europe continues to grow, reflected by increasing enrollments from India. As the EU loosens mobility norms, Indian students find expanded opportunities in Europe’s varied educational landscape.