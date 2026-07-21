NASA's Artemis III: Progress Despite Setbacks

NASA's Artemis III mission remains on schedule for 2024 despite recent issues with Blue Origin's launchpad. This mission forms a crucial part of NASA's plan to land astronauts on the moon by 2028. Collaborations involve NASA's Space Launch System, SpaceX, and Blue Origin developing key technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 02:29 IST
NASA's Artemis III: Progress Despite Setbacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Despite setbacks due to a Blue Origin rocket explosion in May, NASA's Artemis III mission is still on track to proceed next year, according to NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

This mission is crucial for testing orbital docking and lunar lander technologies necessary for future moon landings.

The Artemis program aims to return astronauts to the moon by 2028, combining NASA's Space Launch System with systems from SpaceX and Blue Origin to achieve this goal.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Cuts Through the Skills-Gap Hype and Finds a Digital Weak Spot

Ghana’s Land Reform Paradox: Stronger Laws, Persistent Inequality

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026