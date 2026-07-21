NASA's Artemis III: Progress Despite Setbacks

Despite setbacks due to a Blue Origin rocket explosion in May, NASA's Artemis III mission is still on track to proceed next year, according to NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

This mission is crucial for testing orbital docking and lunar lander technologies necessary for future moon landings.

The Artemis program aims to return astronauts to the moon by 2028, combining NASA's Space Launch System with systems from SpaceX and Blue Origin to achieve this goal.