Houthis' Naval Blockade on Saudi Arabia Threatens Global Oil Supply

The Iran-aligned Houthis have announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, escalating tensions in the Gulf. This move could disrupt global oil supplies, as a full closure of the Bab el-Mandeb strait may reduce global supply by 7%. The Saudi-led coalition has vowed to respond decisively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 02:26 IST
Houthis' Naval Blockade on Saudi Arabia Threatens Global Oil Supply
  • Country:
  • Yemen

The Yemen's Houthis have announced a significant escalation in their conflict with Saudi Arabia by imposing a naval blockade, a move poised to disrupt global energy markets. The group declared an 'eye for an eye' response, citing an oppressive siege by Saudi forces on Yemen.

The core of this strategic maneuver lies in the potential closure of the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a crucial passageway for Saudi oil exports to Asia that contributes to 7% of global supply. The Saudi-led coalition has condemned this action as a violation of international law, equating the threats to maritime piracy.

While regional stability wavers, analysts speculate on whether the situation will escalate to direct attacks on vessels. The naval blockade introduces significant uncertainty for Saudi shipping lanes, compounded by recent missile assaults that pierced the longstanding truce.

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