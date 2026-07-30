Shrinking Budget, Dead Apprenticeships and Skills Crisis: Mali Moves to Reset FAFPA

Mali has begun overhauling its Vocational Training and Apprenticeship Support Fund (FAFPA) after a diagnostic review exposed a steep contraction in training programmes, declining finances and governance weaknesses. The reform comes as more than 300,000 people enter the country's labour market each year, intensifying pressure on institutions expected to connect workers with practical skills and employers with qualified staff.

The scale of FAFPA's decline is visible in the collapse of its beneficiary numbers. Support delivered through the fund's Informal Economy Division fell from 12,951 beneficiaries in 2015 to only 661 in 2023. Dual apprenticeship programmes, which combined training with practical workplace experience for 5,761 participants in 2015, had stopped operating entirely by 2019.

These are not merely administrative setbacks. They indicate that an institution designed to widen access to employment-oriented skills has progressively lost contact with much of the workforce it was established to serve. In Mali's informal economy, workers and small businesses may have limited access to structured training. When programmes contract, young labour-market entrants, informal workers and employers can all lose potential pathways to better skills, higher productivity and more stable employment.

Mali is confronting more than an underperforming training programme. It is dealing with a weakened institutional link between education, employment and the practical capabilities demanded by businesses. With more than 300,000 people entering the labour market annually, even a functioning vocational training fund could address only part of the country's employment challenge. A fund operating at a fraction of its previous reach risks becoming increasingly disconnected from the scale of demand.

The Funding Collapse Exposed a Deeper Institutional Fault

FAFPA's programme contraction has unfolded alongside a sharp decline in its financial resources. Its annual budget fell from CFAF 9.5 billion in 2015 to CFAF 2.8 billion in 2022 after the Vocational Training Levy was replaced by a government subsidy. The diagnostic concluded that the current financing model is no longer sustainable. The shift appears to have reduced the predictability and scale of resources available for training. However, funding alone does not explain the institution's deterioration.

Survey participants attributed 69 percent of FAFPA's challenges to governance, compared with 17 percent linked to strategic direction and 12 percent associated with funding. The findings place unclear management structures, institutional coordination and accountability at the centre of the crisis.

Restoring FAFPA's budget without correcting its governance weaknesses could increase spending without ensuring that programmes reach the right sectors, respond to labour-market needs or produce measurable employment outcomes. The legal framework established in 1997 no longer reflects Mali's economic and labour-market conditions. Rules created nearly three decades ago may not adequately address the expansion of informal work, changing employer needs or the challenge of preparing a rapidly growing workforce.

The reform roadmap calls for clearer institutional responsibilities, updated legislation and stronger coordination among agencies involved in vocational training and employment.

FAFPA retains assets that could support recovery. It has an established national reputation, experienced technical staff and a network of regional offices. These strengths give the institution a foundation from which to rebuild, but they cannot compensate indefinitely for falling budgets, inactive programmes and weak governance.

Apprenticeships Must Return, But With Employers at the Table

The reform's second major test will be whether Mali can develop a financing system capable of restoring training at meaningful scale. The proposed approach includes diversifying funding sources, increasing private-sector participation and strengthening workplace training. Bringing employers more directly into the system could improve the connection between training courses and actual demand for skills.

Businesses are well positioned to identify occupational shortages and provide practical learning environments. Their participation could also help prevent vocational programmes from producing qualifications that have little relevance in the workplace. However, greater private-sector involvement introduces difficult questions. Large firms may have the resources to finance or host apprenticeships, while smaller companies may struggle to absorb the cost. Businesses operating informally may also be difficult to incorporate into structured funding and training systems.

A sustainable model will need to distribute responsibilities without excluding smaller employers or workers in sectors where formal workplace training is limited.

Reviving dual apprenticeship programmes is vital to the roadmap. Their disappearance by 2019 removed one of FAFPA's clearest mechanisms for linking instruction to practical experience. Restarting them could rebuild that connection, but success will depend on employer participation, reliable financing, qualified trainers and credible standards.

The reform also calls for updated occupational standards. This could help define what trainees should know and what employers can expect from graduates. Without such standards, training quality may vary widely, weakening trust among businesses and participants.

The challenge is not simply to reopen old programmes. Mali must ensure that restored apprenticeships correspond to current economic needs and offer participants a realistic route into employment or productive self-employment.

Reform Will Be Judged by Jobs, Not Workshops

The third reform priority focuses on quality and accountability, including systems to track trainees after they complete their programmes. Graduate tracking could fundamentally change how FAFPA measures performance. Counting enrolments shows how many people entered training; it does not reveal whether they secured work, improved their earnings or used their skills in economically productive activities.

Employment outcomes would provide a stronger basis for deciding which programmes deserve expansion and which require redesign. They could also help identify differences between regions, sectors and categories of trainees.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has pledged continued support as Mali moves from diagnosis to implementation. Its technical involvement may help strengthen institutional design, but the reform's success will depend on sustained action by the government, employers, workers' organisations and FAFPA itself.

Several indicators will reveal whether the overhaul is moving beyond consultation. Updated legislation must clarify FAFPA's mandate and governance. A new financing arrangement must provide predictable resources. Dual apprenticeships must resume, and training standards must reflect workplace requirements.

Transparency will also play a vital role. Publishing information on budgets, programme participation and graduate outcomes would allow policymakers and stakeholders to determine whether the institution is recovering.

The reform has been presented as a route to stronger workforce skills, greater business competitiveness and job creation. Those remain ambitions rather than guaranteed outcomes. Mali has already completed the easier part: identifying why its vocational training fund has weakened. The harder task is restoring programmes, rebuilding trust and proving that public investment in skills leads to real economic opportunities.

For a country adding hundreds of thousands of people to its workforce every year, the cost of failure would not be confined to one institution. It would deepen the gap between the workers seeking opportunity and the economy expected to employ them.