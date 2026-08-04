China seeks to prevent, mitigate impact of landslides and floods
China is planning to enhance its disaster prevention and mitigation capabilities to better respond to climate change, particularly landslides and floods, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
- Country:
- China
China is planning to strengthen its ability to prevent and mitigate the impact of landslides and floods as it seeks to better respond to climate change, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.
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