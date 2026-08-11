Afghanistan's Triumph: Automatic 2027 World Cup Spot Secured
Afghanistan clinched an automatic berth in the 2027 World Cup by defeating Ireland. Meanwhile, West Indies, unable to secure a direct spot, must face qualifiers again. The 2027 tournament introduces a new format, with matches scheduled in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
In a stunning victory over Ireland, Afghanistan secured automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup, dashing the hopes of the West Indies for direct entry.
West Indies, twice champions, find themselves in the unenviable position of navigating through the qualifiers for a third consecutive time.
The next World Cup will unfold in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, introducing a revamped format aimed at intensifying the competition.
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