Romanian military divers successfully neutralized two drones in the Black Sea, as tensions rise over unauthorized aerial incursions in the region. The drones were detected near the Neptun Deep gas project, situated within Romania's exclusive economic zone, according to Defense Minister Radu Miruta.

Identified by a civilian vessel working near the gas project, the drones' origin remains unverified. However, Ukrainian officials have confirmed they do not belong to their forces. For safety reasons, the decision was made to detonate the drones in a controlled manner, thereby ensuring the security of the shipping lanes and ongoing project work.

This incident forms part of a broader security challenge posed by Russian activities in the Black Sea and NATO allies Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey's efforts to clear the area of mines. This collective initiative aims to protect critical maritime infrastructure crucial for regional energy projects and economic stability.