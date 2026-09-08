Digital Distractions: A Barrier to Educational Progress

The latest findings from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reveal a concerning trend in global education. Teenagers are reading at historically low levels, with scores in reading, mathematics, and science the lowest seen since 2000.

The OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) highlighted that students are reading at abilities previously expected of younger peers, with digital distractions and smartphone usage contributing to this decline.

Despite digital tools potentially aiding education, excessive usage has been linked to poorer results. Asian countries like China and South Korea dominate educational rankings, but the OECD cautioned against unrestricted tech use in classrooms.