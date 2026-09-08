Odisha T20 League 2026 Draft Unveils Exciting New Teams and Ambassadors

The Odisha T20 League 2026 - CM Trophy players' draft was conducted on Sunday by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), finalizing the squads for all six participating franchises. Each franchise selected a total of 16 players, marking a crucial development for the upcoming tournament season, according to an OCA press release.

In a bid to bring more experience and visibility to the league, former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Debashish Mohanty have been announced as brand ambassadors. The franchises set to compete are Bhubaneswar Tigers, Puri Titans, Keonjhar Miners, Rourkela Superstars, Sambalpur Warriors, and Cuttack Panthers.

OCA Honorary Secretary Sanjay Behera emphasized the significance of the draft, noting its role in creating new opportunities for Odisha's cricketers. He stated, 'The support from franchise owners and investors highlights positive commercial prospects for the league, crucially building a platform for local talent to advance to higher levels.'