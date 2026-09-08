Delhi's New PG Policy: Ensuring Safe Housing for Students
Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood announced a new policy to regulate paying guest accommodations, addressing issues like arbitrary charges and safety standards. Prompted by a recent building collapse, the policy aims to ensure student safety with mandatory licenses, safety audits, and a centralized portal for information.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood revealed plans to introduce a new policy aimed at regulating paying guest (PG) accommodations within one to two months. This announcement was made after an interaction with university students, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, and others living in PGs and rented accommodations across the city.
During the interaction, students expressed concerns over unpredictable electricity charges, landlords ignoring rental agreements, exorbitant rents, and a lack of adequate safety measures in PG accommodations. Minister Sood responded by emphasizing that the forthcoming policy will not only address these issues but also focus on bolstering safety for students residing in rented housing.
According to Sood, the proposed Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Safety Bill, 2026, is set to enforce PG licensing, implement zone-wise rent bands, conduct structural and fire safety audits, and establish a centralized GovPG portal for listing amenities, rents, and safety compliance. The initiative also involves discussions about increasing the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for university hostels and converting unoccupied government properties into student housing, all aimed at addressing the shortage of affordable student accommodations. The government is opening consultations with various stakeholders, including students, parents, and PG operators, before finalizing the new regulations.
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