Yen Surge and Energy Crisis: Global Markets on Edge

The yen traded at seven-month highs on Tuesday, while stocks dipped following attacks on energy facilities in the Gulf, pushing oil prices close to $100 per barrel and copper to record highs.

The escalating conflict has led to skyrocketing diesel and gasoline prices, impacting the global energy market and sparking inflation-related concerns in equity markets. As bond yields soared, central banks face pressure to hike interest rates.

Investors are eyeing the Bank of Japan's anticipated rate increase, which could unwind yen carry trades and elevate market volatility, reminiscent of the surge last seen in 2024. Meanwhile, U.S. inflation data remains pivotal for setting expectations for the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting.