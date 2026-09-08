Yen Surge and Energy Crisis: Global Markets on Edge

The yen reached seven-month highs as oil prices soared due to attacks on Gulf energy facilities, leading to concerns about market volatility. Amid rising inflation, bond yields induced pressure on central banks. The Bank of Japan is poised to raise rates, impacting yen carry trades and global financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 17:15 IST
Yen Surge and Energy Crisis: Global Markets on Edge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen traded at seven-month highs on Tuesday, while stocks dipped following attacks on energy facilities in the Gulf, pushing oil prices close to $100 per barrel and copper to record highs.

The escalating conflict has led to skyrocketing diesel and gasoline prices, impacting the global energy market and sparking inflation-related concerns in equity markets. As bond yields soared, central banks face pressure to hike interest rates.

Investors are eyeing the Bank of Japan's anticipated rate increase, which could unwind yen carry trades and elevate market volatility, reminiscent of the surge last seen in 2024. Meanwhile, U.S. inflation data remains pivotal for setting expectations for the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026